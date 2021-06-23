Cancel
The Hungarian Motion Picture Festival takes flight

By Fabien Lemercier
cineuropa.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will see the world premiere of Péter Varsics’ romantic comedy Perfect As You Are opening the first ever Hungarian Motion Picture Festival, which is taking over from the country’s longstanding Hungarian Film Week (founded in Pécs in 1965, before subsequently migrating to Budapest in 1983). Restructured under the aegis of the National Film Institute, the gathering will also unspool, until 26 June, within a brand new setting: the Veszprém-Balaton region.

