Tiha K Gudac • Director of The Wire

By Marta Bałaga
cineuropa.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Tiha K Gudac’s ZagrebDox entry The Wire [ + ] , the focus is on the fence – erected by the Slovenian government to stop refugees from entering Europe and ruining the beautiful region of Kupa in the process. But the people who live there are not done fighting, even though sometimes they stand on opposite sides.

cineuropa.org
