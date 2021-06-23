Tiha K Gudac • Director of The Wire

Matej Mohoric posted his first stage win in the Tour de France on Friday after a long breakaway in the race's longest stage. The155-mile hilly trek from Vierzon to Le Creusot in the seventh stage was the longest in 21 years. Mohoric was part of a group that formed more than 124 miles before the finish line. He went solo in the stage's finale, using a tough climb to drop his remaining breakaway companions and reach the finish line in Le Creusot alone. Mathieu van der Poel looked exhausted when he crossed 1 minute, 40 seconds behind. He kept the race leader's yellow jersey with a 30-second advantage over Wout van Aert. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar could not get into the breakaway and rode at the back with several other top contenders. Pogacar dropped to fifth overall, 3:43 off the pace.