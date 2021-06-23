Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event launches brand-new TV Beats Co-Financing Market

John R. Wood Properties, the oldest major real estate brokerage in southwest Florida, has implemented a comprehensive strategic rebranding, elevating the firm’s focus on streamlined, personalized service for luxury buyers and sellers and including new positioning and graphic design characteristics. “The number of tools that buyers and sellers can use to search and market their properties is limited. We knew that a unique approach was needed to bridge the gap between what luxury buyers and sellers expect and what technology is available today,” said James Schnars, Vice President of Marketing. “We are embracing our past and using the momentum we have built over the past 60 years to propel us to the future and continue leading the luxury market in southwest Florida. We are proud to be ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry, and our new brand identity will now illustrate just how far our company has come.”