Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event launches brand-new TV Beats Co-Financing Market

By Davide Abbatescianni
cineuropa.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and its summit and trade fair for audiovisual industry professionals, Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, have launched a brand-new industry initiative for drama series, dubbed the TV Beats Co-Financing Market. In detail, the TV Beats Co-Financing Market will be a prestigious showcase for high-quality drama...

#Baltic Countries#Baltics#Baltic Region#Tallinn#Nordics#Estonian
