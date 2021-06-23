Denton reopening delayed for Alamo Drafthouse

Buy Now The exterior of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Denton, Texas. DRC file photo

The reopening of Denton's Alamo Drafthouse, originally scheduled for July, has been postponed.

An update on Alamo’s website posted June 16 moved the tentative Denton opening date to “late summer/early fall.” The Denton franchise location, owned by father and son Bill C. DiGaetano and Bill D. DiGaetano, was among those expected to open in July, according to an announcement from the company in April.

The North Richland Hills and Las Colinas locations, which were also slated to reopen in July, have been similarly delayed.

The Denton theater originally closed in March 2020 and reopened for less than a month in August, but was closed again to consolidate operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Amber Gaudet