Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

Denton reopening delayed for Alamo Drafthouse

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPFDr_0adXLj3j00
Buy Now The exterior of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Denton, Texas. DRC file photo

The reopening of Denton's Alamo Drafthouse, originally scheduled for July, has been postponed.

An update on Alamo’s website posted June 16 moved the tentative Denton opening date to “late summer/early fall.” The Denton franchise location, owned by father and son Bill C. DiGaetano and Bill D. DiGaetano, was among those expected to open in July, according to an announcement from the company in April.

The North Richland Hills and Las Colinas locations, which were also slated to reopen in July, have been similarly delayed.

The Denton theater originally closed in March 2020 and reopened for less than a month in August, but was closed again to consolidate operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Amber Gaudet

Community Policy
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Alamo, TX
Denton, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Denton County, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Where to celebrate July 4th across Denton County

We’re all sad to lose out on the Denton Kiwanis fireworks show getting shut down for the second Fourth of July in a row. But that doesn’t mean you have to huddle around the backyard grill (though that’s a legitimate way to celebrate, too). Dress for a warm day and fill that water bottle — weather forecasts predict highs in the mid-80s, along with some morning showers. Then, take your pick from this guide to the Fourth of July.
Denton County, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Get your red, white and blue on in Denton County

We’re all sad to lose out on the Denton Kiwanis fireworks show getting shut down for the second Fourth of July in a row. But that doesn’t mean you have to huddle around the backyard grill (though that’s a legitimate way to celebrate, too). Dress for a warm day and fill that water bottle — weather forecasts predict highs in the mid-80s, along with some morning showers. Then, take your pick from this guide to the Fourth of July.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Jazz festival scrambles after UNT pulls sponsorship

Kevin Lechler, the assistant executive director of the Denton Festival Foundation, said the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival board spent this week reconfiguring part of its program after the University of North Texas Division of Brand Strategy and Communications sent leaders an email saying they weren’t able to sponsor a popular stage.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

What happened in Denton after that first Juneteenth

Denton’s recent celebration of Juneteenth featured music, cookouts and a parade at Denton’s Fred Moore Park. Juneteenth started in Texas on June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston announcing that Texas’ estimated 250,000 slaves were free. The Juneteenth celebration that followed was pure jubilation. Slavery died...
Sweetwater, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Sweetwater revamping food offerings at downtown Denton tavern

Sweetwater Grill & Tavern is closed until Thursday, when owners say it will reopen with a streamlined menu and a renewed focus on diner experience. Sweetwater, located at 115 S. Elm St., announced on social media Friday they would close June 21-23 to prep for the reopening. Staff are receiving training and cleaning the restaurant while they prepare to launch the new menu, which has been in the works for a few months.