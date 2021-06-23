Sunday sermon topics

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Good Shepherd.” Scripture: John 10:11-18 . 1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Following worship we will have a farewell brunch for the Rev. MacDonald and Heidi Miller as they move to a new appointment. Sermon: “Homily: Missional Embodiment.” Scripture: II Corinthians 8:4-15.