Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NC

Sunday sermon topics

Independent Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Good Shepherd.” Scripture: John 10:11-18 . 1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Following worship we will have a farewell brunch for the Rev. MacDonald and Heidi Miller as they move to a new appointment. Sermon: “Homily: Missional Embodiment.” Scripture: II Corinthians 8:4-15.

independenttribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Society
City
Concord, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Attendance#Church Service#Pastor#Facebook Live#Ann Street Church#Epworth Umc#Cdc#Forest Hill#Mcgill Baptist Church#Children#Oak Grove Baptist Church#Presbyterian Church#Reformed Church#Sermon Topics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Youtube
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...