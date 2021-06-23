Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Fact check: What really works to prevent mosquito bites

By Meagan Miller
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2viknw_0adXLhIH00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Summer has only just started and Southwest Florida is already seeing an insect invasion.

The Lee County Mosquito Control District has been studying, trapping and treating mosquitoes, but just like every other year, the insects keep buzzing around by the thousands.

Many residents are feeling their itchy bites or trying to prevent the pests.

ABC7 wanted to fact check different tips and tricks to find out what works.

Does eating or avoiding certain foods and drinks help repel mosquitoes?

Eric Jackson, the deputy director of Lee County Mosquito Control, said the answer is no.

“I don’t know of any research that shows that has an impact,” he said.

Jackson and his team work to educate the public on how to avoid mosquito problems.

“There’s all kinds of these old-time remedies,” Jackson said.

Some say they’ve been cutting out sugary drinks or their favorite desserts to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes.

“It’s not sweet blood, but it’s not far off,” Jackson said.

On the same note as sweets, we’ve heard some theories about beer or booze consumption inviting the insects to bite you.

“It’s not necessarily alcohol. Your body temperature has risen and you’re just emitting carbon dioxide,” Jackson said. “Those are the attractants that bring the mosquitoes in, especially carbon dioxide.”

Jackson points to studies that link the gasses and acids our bodies put out to an increase in bothersome bites.

“That’s the first thing mosquitoes are looking for to find that blood meal,” he said.

He said if you’re outside eating or working out, that might be the reason you’re getting bit, creating indirect correlations.

“People who are breathing heavily, you’re sweating, you’ve got a lot of carbon dioxide coming out of your skin,” Jackson said.

What about your blood type?

That’s one question many wonder about. If they can’t stop scratching, but people around them are fine, maybe it’s a difference in blood type?

“There has been research in a controlled setting that people with type O blood may attract more mosquitoes than others,” Jackson said.

But he said it’s not definitive.

“There’s also that correlation with maybe people with type O blood also secrete more of those chemicals like I was talking about, ” Jackson said.

Home remedies

There’s been some chatter online about certain home remedies.

Some people believe that Listerine mouthwash can kill mosquitoes or keep them away, because of the ingredient eucalyptol. But experts said Listerine doesn’t contain enough of it to be effective.

“Your best way to protect yourself from mosquito bites would be, first of all, if you’re outside and you know the mosquitoes are there, put a barrier on to prevent them from biting. That could be loose-fitting clothing,” Jackson said.

But, of course, it’s hot out so you might not want to cover up. Jackson said your next best bet is a repellant.

“The main repellents that we know work are deet, IR3535 and Picaridin,” he said.

The key is making sure it’s EPA approved.

“There is a lemon eucalyptus oil that’s known to work as well, but I would say deet is probably your best bet,” Jackson said.

While homemade hacks might not be all they’re cracked up to be, there are things you can do to effectively help control mosquitoes.

“Get rid of the sources of water that are growing them. Just go around the house checking for water that you may have in containers, making sure your rain gutters aren’t clogged, especially as we get more rain now,” Jackson said.

He said something as small as a bottle cap can hold enough water to breed the bugs. If you have bromeliad plants you should also be aware of those collecting water, and use something like a turkey baster to get it out.

Lee County Mosquito also does service requests. If you’d like them to come assess your home and help fix a problem you can submit a service request online or call 239-694-2174.

It’s National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. Click HERE for more information and resources.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Pets & Animals
Lee County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lee County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Insect#Listerine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
EPA
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Blood donors can now track where their donations end up

Blood donors will now be able to get information about where their donations end up thanks to a new program by OneBlood. OneBlood launched the new program, called My OneBlood Journey, on Monday. The program sends notifications to donors when their donation is on its way to a patient in need, according to the company.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Mating frogs disturb Cape Coral residents

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– When neighbors complain about loud noises in their neighborhood, they typically mean music. Some Cape Coral residents are wishing music was all they had to contend with. Dino Page recently moved into his Cape Coral home on SW 49th Terrace. Since then, he’s been hearing a loud...
Immokalee, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Six dogs mysteriously die in Immokalee neighborhood

IMMOKALEE, Fla.– Six dogs across Immokalee have mysteriously died within the past two weeks. Three families are heartbroken and believe their dogs were poisoned – They all share a similar story. One of the grieving families said two weeks ago, they let their dog Zuma out in their front yard...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Ask the Doctors: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

ABC7 spoke with Dr. Michael Kim and got the facts about Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Hand pain and numbness could be a sign of Carpal Tunnel, Kim said. Kim explains signs and symptoms of the common ailment and discusses treatment options including splinting, cortisone shot, therapy and surgery.
Venice, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Gator bites fisherman in Venice pond

VENICE, Fla. – A man was flown to the hospital after he was attacked by an alligator while fishing in Venice Sunday morning. The 39-year-old man was wading in the water of a large pond off Precision Drive in North Venice just before 11 a.m. when a gator bit the man’s left leg, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Sanibel, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fever of stingrays spotted near Sanibel beaches

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — A fever of stingrays was seen swimming just a couple feet away from the beaches of Sanibel Island. An overhead drone flying just after sunrise Saturday morning spotted the group of two dozen stingrays at Lighthouse Beach Park. Stingrays are most often seen in Southwest Florida...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

COVID-19 pandemic causes firework shortage

The Fourth of July is approaching quickly but Fireworks may be the next toilet paper of the pandemic. Experts say the supply from China cannot keep up with the demand. If you drive anywhere in Southwest Florida this time of the year, you’ll likely see a pop-up firework stand. However, due to a nationwide Fireworks shortage, it might be harder to find what you are looking for.
Public HealthPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

FDA adds warning about heart inflammation risk to COVID-19 vaccines

The US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis to fact sheets for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines Friday. The warning notes that reports of adverse events following vaccination — particularly after the second dose — suggest increased risks of both types of heart inflammation, CNN reports.