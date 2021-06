Lydia Jacoby is now the second fastest 100M breaststroke swimmer in the world. The 17-year-old Seward swimming legend overtook Annie Lazor late in the race at the Olympic Trial Finals in Omaha, Nebraska Tuesday night, placing her second behind world record holder Lilly King with a new personal best time of 1:05.28. Though not officially confirmed until Sunday, Jacoby will now go on with King to represent the US at the Olympics in Tokyo this July.