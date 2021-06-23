Federal health officials cite 'likely association' between coronavirus vaccines and rare heart issues in teens, young adults

Health authorities in the US are planning to add another official warning about vaccination with mRNA-based COVID19 shots among teenagers and adolescents. Health experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that scientists have found a potential link between rare heart inflammation disorder and mRNA-based shots. However, they have said that the benefits of taking these shots still outweigh the risk. Experts from the CDC have conducted a meeting of experts to declare the decision of adding a warning about mRNA shots. Health experts have analyzed around 323 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that is inflammation in the lining that surrounds the heart. These cases have taken place among people who have been younger than 30 years. Henry Bernstein, who is a pediatrician at Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New York and a member of the expert panel at the CDC, has said that the incident of heart inflammation is quite a rare event and when it takes place it is usually mild. He has said that he would still advise parents to get their adolescent children vaccinated with the shots. Health experts have around 309 people out of 323 who have been admitted to the hospitals. Nearly 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Nine people have remained in the hospitals and around two of them have required intensive care at the hospitals. In addition, experts have not been able to gather data on five cases.