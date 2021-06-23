Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Federal health officials cite 'likely association' between coronavirus vaccines and rare heart issues in teens, young adults

By Lena H. Sun
SFGate
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON - Federal health officials said Wednesday there is a "likely association" between two coronavirus vaccines and increased risk of a rare heart condition in adolescents and young adults, the strongest assertion so far on the link between the two. Data presented to advisers to the Centers for Disease Control...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Coronavirus Vaccine#Moderna#Pfizer Biontech#Cdc#Covid#Mis C#Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Nearly 4,000 Massachusetts residents out of 3.7 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus, health officials say

Nearly 4,000 Massachusetts residents who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus. These so-called 'breakthrough' cases occur when people contract the disease 14 days or more after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot jab, and which officials say are not surprising.
Public HealthFox News

CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 vaccination, rare heart issues

Reports of heart inflammation among a small fraction of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients, predominantly males under 30, are under review as an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet Friday to further discuss the issue. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of...
Sciencewho13.com

CDC: Young adults least likely to be vaccinated, losing interest in shots

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Young adults are the least likely age group to be vaccinated, putting them at risk of contracting more contagious variants of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. “What we’re seeing is a lower rate among young people,” said White House press...
Public Healthadvisory.com

CDC panel reports 'likely association' of heart inflammation and mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in young people

A CDC safety panel on Wednesday said there's a "likely association" in adolescents and young adults between receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and developing myocarditis—heart inflammation—and pericarditis—inflammation of the membrane around the heart. Officials emphasized, however, that the cases are rare and typically mild, and they said the benefits of the...
Women's Healthmarket.us

CDC TO Include Heart Inflammation Warning For MRNA Based COVID19 Vaccines For Teenagers And Young Adults

Health authorities in the US are planning to add another official warning about vaccination with mRNA-based COVID19 shots among teenagers and adolescents. Health experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that scientists have found a potential link between rare heart inflammation disorder and mRNA-based shots. However, they have said that the benefits of taking these shots still outweigh the risk. Experts from the CDC have conducted a meeting of experts to declare the decision of adding a warning about mRNA shots. Health experts have analyzed around 323 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that is inflammation in the lining that surrounds the heart. These cases have taken place among people who have been younger than 30 years. Henry Bernstein, who is a pediatrician at Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New York and a member of the expert panel at the CDC, has said that the incident of heart inflammation is quite a rare event and when it takes place it is usually mild. He has said that he would still advise parents to get their adolescent children vaccinated with the shots. Health experts have around 309 people out of 323 who have been admitted to the hospitals. Nearly 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Nine people have remained in the hospitals and around two of them have required intensive care at the hospitals. In addition, experts have not been able to gather data on five cases.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Coronavirus vaccine's heart-related 'incredibly rare' side effects

Jun. 25—Coronavirus vaccines are likely linked to "incredibly rare" cases of heart inflammation, but the risk of side effects are "vastly outweighed" by the vaccine's benefits, doctors said after a CDC investigation of post-vaccination heart inflammation. Cases of heart inflammation — myocarditis and pericarditis — are much more common as...
Diseases & Treatmentsslashdot.org

Heart Problems After Vaccination Are Very Rare, Federal Researchers Say

The coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna may have caused heart problems in more than 1,200 Americans, including about 500 who were younger than age 30, according to data reported on Wednesday by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, the benefits of immunization greatly outweighed the risks, and advisers to the C.D.C. strongly recommended vaccination for all Americans 12 and older. The New York Times: The heart problems reported are myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle; and pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart. The risk is higher after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine than after the first, the researchers reported, and much higher in men than in women. But overall, the side effect is very uncommon -- just 12.6 cases per million second doses administered. The researchers estimated that out of a million second doses given to boys ages 12 to 17, the vaccines might cause a maximum of 70 myocarditis cases, but would prevent 5,700 infections, 215 hospitalizations and two deaths. Agency researchers presented the data to members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations on vaccine use in the United States. (The scientists grouped pericarditis with myocarditis for reporting purposes.) Most cases were mild, with symptoms like fatigue, chest pain and disturbances in heart rhythm that quickly cleared up, the researchers said. Of the 484 cases reported in Americans under age 30, the C.D.C. has definitively linked 323 cases to vaccination. The rest remain under investigation.
Industryiweller.com

FDA to Add Warning to Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines About Rare Heart Issues in Young

Sumary of FDA to Add Warning to Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines About Rare Heart Issues in Young:. Government health officials, medical organizations, laboratories, hospital associations and others released a joint statement on Wednesday stressing the overriding benefit of the vaccines.. The statement also noted that “myocarditis and pericarditis are much more...
Illinois State959theriver.com

Illinois Health Officials Cite Possible Outbreaks As Childhood Vaccinations Drop

Illinois health officials are warning of possible outbreaks after a drop in routine childhood vaccinations. Cook County health officials say parents of kids missing shots should update their vaccinations before the school year starts in the fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier this month that there has been a sharp decrease in vaccinations between March and May of 2020.