Xenter purchases RORyT Clinical Program; launches Xenter Therapeutics Business Unit

The use of digital health technologies (DHTs), ranging from devices and apps to cloud-based services and artificial intelligence platforms, has accelerated rapidly in recent years, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors that have played a role in the growth of the digital health sector include an increased incidence of non-communicable diseases and the more proactive role many patients are taking in their disease management. There are also advantages that DHTs present for payers and manufacturers, allowing them to track patient outcomes and treatment compliance better, faster, and more accurately and support wider adoption of value-based healthcare models.