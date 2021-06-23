Xenter purchases RORyT Clinical Program; launches Xenter Therapeutics Business Unit
Salt Lake City — Following the close of $12M in Series A funding, Xenter, Inc.(XenterMD.com), the world’s first start-up Device-Data-Drug healthcare technologies company, announced the launch of the Xenter Therapeutics business unit. Xenter Therapeutics will lead the therapeutic drug element of Xenter’s mission and vision and is headed by President and Xenter board member David J. Bearss, PhD, a biotech industry leader and serial entrepreneur with multiple therapeutic drug companies exits.www.utahbusiness.com