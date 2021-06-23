Cancel
Movies

Andreas Schmied’s Chasing the Line in post-production

By Davide Abbatescianni
cineuropa.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndreas Schmied’s new project, Chasing the Line, is currently in post-production after shooting wrapped in April. The feature, which follows the Austrian filmmaker’s recent endeavours Love Machine. [. +. ]. (2019), Harrinator (2017) and the TV series Curling for Eisenstadt (2019), centres on the fortunes of downhill skiing champion Franz...

cineuropa.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
Franz Klammer
Person
John Mcenroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downhill Skiing#Post Production#Austrian#Nachtschwestern#Cannes March Du Film#European#Contra#Samsara Film#Sabotage Films Vienna#Servus Tv#Fisa#Orf#The Vienna Film Fund#Cine Tirol#Constantin Film Austria
EntertainmentFirst Showing

Promo Teaser for 1970s Austrian Ski Racing Biopic 'Chasing the Line'

"All I've ever wanted was skiing." Picture Tree Intl. has revealed the first promo teaser trailer for a sports history film called Chasing the Line, a biopic about the famed Austrian skier named Franz Klammer. The film's original Austrian title is simply Klammer, but it's being released internationally as Chasing the Line instead. It focuses specifically on the time around the Olympic Games in Innsbruck in 1976, during which Klammer surprisingly won the Gold Medal in the Downhill race. He was only 22 years old at the time and entered with immense pressure. Starring Julian Waldner as Franz Klammer, with Valerie Huber, Wolfgang Oliver, Harry Lampl, Noah Perktold, and Benedikt Kalcher. The director explains: "It's not just about the athlete, but about this young person, or to be more precise, about two young people, the public but didn't know yet…. It's about love, intrigue, sports, power, public pressure. This is the stuff of big movies." This first look has some slick footage but doesn't seem as polished as it should. I'm still interested.
Moviescineuropa.org

Adrian Goiginger’s The Fox in post-production

Writer-director Adrian Goiginger’s second feature, a war drama entitled The Fox, is now in post-production. Goiginger’s well-received debut, The Best of All Worlds. , won the Compass-Perspektive Award at the 2017 Berlinale as well as five prizes at the 2018 Austrian Film Awards (Best Feature, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor – see the news).
Moviescineuropa.org

Ivan Pavlov wraps post-production on Spring Equinox

Veteran Bulgarian director Ivan Pavlov, whose most recent feature, Memories of Fear, won a host of accolades, including Best Film and Best Director at the 2017 Bulgarian Film Academy Awards, has wrapped post-production on a new film, Spring Equinox. The project is a co-production between Art 47, represented by Mariyana Pavlova, Doli Media, Red Carpet and Magic Shop.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
TV & Videoscineuropa.org

Abril Zamora in post-production with Todo lo otro

A few days ago, we reported on the filming of ¡García! (see the news), and now, with this article, we cover Todo lo otro (lit. “All the Rest”), another HBO Max Original series, which wrapped its shoot in the Spanish capital last month and now finds itself immersed in post-production. Catalonian director Abril Zamora has written, is directing and stars in this series revolving around a group of thirtysomethings, all stuck in lives that are a far cry from the ones they had dreamed of.
Theater & Dancebroadstreetreview.com

Reconnecting this summer with BalletX’s Andrea Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck

For the BalletX and Beyond pivot to film, cinematographers hid social distancing with their camera work, and only the dancers who already lived together could actually touch. Andrea Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck became the go-to pair for duets. Kapeluck brings gravitas to roles like the ill-fated pilot in Neenan’s Sunset o639 Hours and Yorita was heartrending as the widow in his The Last Glass. I had the chance to find out how they fared during the pandemic and what it’s like to do a full evening in front of a live audience once again.
Moviescineuropa.org

In the Earth

Buoyed by one of the most sophisticated and intriguing soundtracks, created by the genius composer Clint Mansell, In the Earth. - which is screening in the International Competition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) following its premiere at Sundance - unfolds without fanfare, sometimes playing with purest abstraction. Between pagan mysticism and lysergic voyages worthy of a Goa trance party, the latest film by British director Ben Wheatley probes what it is Mother Earth hides in her depths. What if the powers she possesses deep down, which mankind stopped caring for a very long time ago, were capable of overturning our understanding of the universe?
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Moviescineuropa.org

Wallimage supports The Smurfs and the new Sam Garbarski film

At the end of June, Belgian regional investment fund Wallimage held its 105th support session, during which ten projects were selected, receiving a total sum of €1,691,000. Among the projects receiving support is season 2 of The Smurfs. Truly the pride of Belgium, these tiny blue chaps created by Pierre “Peyo” Culliford in 1958 are starring in a new adaptation for the small screen – more precisely, a string of 11-minute episodes intended for the youngest audiences. Season 1, which was released in October 2020, scored insanely high TV ratings in France after being aired on TF1. The company in charge of producing this new generation of The Smurfs is Dreamwall.
MoviesScreendaily

Andrea Arnold’s Cannes-bound ‘Cow’ acquired for UK, Ireland, Turkey

Mubi has acquired all UK, Ireland and Turkey rights for Andrea Arnold’s UK documentary Cow, which will world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month. The London-based streaming platform and distributor struck the deal with Paris-based mk2 Films, which is handling international sales, and plans to release the film theatrically in the UK and Ireland. The deal excludes free TV rights in the UK.
Moviescineuropa.org

The Restless headlining for Luxbox in Cannes

After a very active online EFM in the wake of Natural Light [ + ] from Hungarian Dénes Nagy (Directing Silver Bear in Berlin) and Moon, 66 Questions. from Greek filmmaker Jacqueline Lentzou (discovered at Encounters), the French international sales company Luxbox directed by Fiorella Moretti and Hédi Zardi will appear well armed at the Marché du Film (from 6 to 15 July) at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Ana Cheri Comes out of the Water Like a Beautiful Enchanted Mermaid!

Model Ana Cheri surprised in a video where she comes out of the water wearing a swimsuit looking like a beautiful mermaid. The beautiful and flirtatious celebrity of social networks Ana Cheri surprised her followers in a flirty video where she appears with a swimsuit apparently coming out of the water in slow motion.

