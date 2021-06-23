Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

REPORT: CEE Animation Forum 2021

By Vladan Petkovic
cineuropa.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCineuropa profiles some of the winning projects at the CEE Animation Forum, which took place online in May. For the full list of winners, see the news. Birds Don't Look Back (Spain) This 2D and 3D animated feature, the first from director-writer-designer Nadia Nakhlé, tells the story of 12 year-old...

cineuropa.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgi Animation#Antarctica#Animated Documentary#Traditional Animation#Cineuropa#The Cee Animation Forum#Special Touch Studios#Cypriot#Pixel Giants#Canadian#Croatian#Prime Render Studios#Dreamworld#Morpheus#Cgi 3d#French#Indigo Flicks#Bj Rn Morten Nerland#Star Gate Media#Eastern European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Comicscineuropa.org

CEE Animation Talents 2021 to premiere seven promising shorts at Anifilm

The CEE Animation Talents compilation is intended for the promotion and alternative distribution of works by the most talented young animation filmmakers from Central and Eastern Europe. It aims to present the best short films made by young and debuting artists in a given year to a professional audience and the general public worldwide.
Moviescineuropa.org

Wallimage supports The Smurfs and the new Sam Garbarski film

At the end of June, Belgian regional investment fund Wallimage held its 105th support session, during which ten projects were selected, receiving a total sum of €1,691,000. Among the projects receiving support is season 2 of The Smurfs. Truly the pride of Belgium, these tiny blue chaps created by Pierre “Peyo” Culliford in 1958 are starring in a new adaptation for the small screen – more precisely, a string of 11-minute episodes intended for the youngest audiences. Season 1, which was released in October 2020, scored insanely high TV ratings in France after being aired on TF1. The company in charge of producing this new generation of The Smurfs is Dreamwall.
ComicsComicBook

Final Fantasy 9 Animated Series Reportedly in the Works

An animated series based on Final Fantasy IX is reportedly now in the works! According to Kidscreen, the series will be co-developed and co-produced by Cyber Group Studios, which is located in Paris. The series will be targeted towards children ages 8 to 13. Cyber Group Studios will handle worldwide distribution for the series, and production is planned for the end of this year, or possibly sometime in early 2022. Cyber Group Studios will also handle licensing and merchandising, so fans can likely expect to see some new product to go with the series when it launches. Broadcasting partners have not yet been selected.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
WorldThe Independent

Hundreds of skeletons unearthed at beach after storms

Archaeologists have discovered the human remains of around 200 people, believed to belong to a Christian community going back to the 6th century at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The remains at the foot of the dunes in Pembrokeshire’s Whitesands Bay, to the west of St. David’s, will be stored...
Moviesbuffalonynews.net

Mamoru Hosoda's animation 'Belle' added to Cannes

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Ahead of raising the curtain on its 74th edition on Tuesday (July 6), Cannes has made a late addition to its program in the form of Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda's feature animation 'Belle'. According to Deadline, the picture marks the director's return to Cannes following...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-FX extends gains, eyes on Polish July rate meeting

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged marginally higher on Monday with the Polish zloty leading the region, backed by last week's bout of tightening in Hungary and the Czech Republic following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Polish central bank has struck a more dovish tone but some analysts see a potential pivot from it in July. Governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that exiting unconventional monetary policy measures must be spread over time. He said the bank's asset purchase programme will be wound up before it raises rates. Monetary Policy Council member Eryk Lon said in an article on Monday that quick tightening of Polish monetary policy could hinder economic recovery. Poland's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020. By 0910 GMT, the zloty had edged up 0.12% to trade at 4.5085 to the euro, followed by the Romanian leu and the Hungarian forint with a 0.1 advance. The Czech crown was virtually unchanged at 25.4650. "On the front end (of the rates curve), more and more is being priced in and three more hikes in 2021 is starting to look like the base scenario in the eyes of the market," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note. Central Europe has been facing stronger inflationary pressures than the euro zone, putting central banks on alert. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1110 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 Czech 25.4640 25.4850 +0.08% +3.00% crown Hungary 350.9500 351.0500 +0.03% +3.35% forint Polish 4.5090 4.5135 +0.10% +1.11% zloty Romanian 4.9265 4.9295 +0.06% -1.25% leu Croatian 7.4970 7.4973 +0.00% +0.67% kuna Serbian 117.5300 117.6050 +0.06% +0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 Prague 1161.84 1161.180 +0.06% +13.11 0 % Budapest 48036.26 48461.47 -0.88% +14.08 % Warsaw 2265.71 2282.46 -0.73% +14.20 % Bucharest 11959.87 11875.16 +0.71% +21.97 % Ljubljana 1136.23 1137.00 -0.07% +26.13 % Zagreb 2004.56 2004.95 -0.02% +15.25 % Belgrade <.BELEX15 778.23 775.37 +0.37% +3.96% > Sofia 555.80 556.03 -0.04% +24.19 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

INTERVIEW: MET on track to reach 500 MW renewables by 2023 in CEE

Energy company MET Group is on track to meet a 500 MW renewable capacity target by 2023 as it aims to become a significant player in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), head of renewables Christian Huerlimann said June 28 in an interview. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
Moviescineuropa.org

The Restless headlining for Luxbox in Cannes

After a very active online EFM in the wake of Natural Light [ + ] from Hungarian Dénes Nagy (Directing Silver Bear in Berlin) and Moon, 66 Questions. from Greek filmmaker Jacqueline Lentzou (discovered at Encounters), the French international sales company Luxbox directed by Fiorella Moretti and Hédi Zardi will appear well armed at the Marché du Film (from 6 to 15 July) at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
UEFAc21media.net

AMC, M7 extend CEE partnership

AMC Networks International (AMCNI) and Luxembourg-based pay TV provider M7 Group, which is backed by France’s Canal+, have inked a multi-year extension to their strategic partnership in Central and Eastern Europe. The deal, which covers the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, secures distribution for the entire AMCNI pay TV...

Comments / 0

Community Policy