If You Do This Do Not Drive On Idaho Highways This Weekend
Somedays I get in my car and as much as I enjoy driving, I feel like I put myself in automation mode and drive all the way to work with minimal awareness of my driving habits. Other times I get in the car, hit the road, turn the radio up and push it to the limit. Whether you find yourself driving 10-15 miles over the speed limit because you're in automation mode, distracted mode or sports mode, Idaho State Police has noticed and they've handed out 5800 speeding tickets since last June, that's 200 tickets more than a year ago. If you do this and are guilty of any of the above, do not drive on Idaho highways this weekend.1035kissfmboise.com