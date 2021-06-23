If You Do This Do Not Drive On Idaho Highways This Weekend

As a teen do you remember how you couldn't wait to get your drivers license? I remember the day that I became eligible to get my drivers permit I was first in line at the DMV. A license represented independence, freedom and the opportunity to go places with my friends sans my parents. I also remember all the mistakes I made as a young inexperienced driver, looking back at it... it's pretty scary that at age 16 It was legal for me to drive a 3000 pound weapon. Why do I call it a 3000 pound weapon? Have you been downtown on a Saturday night? The kids and frankly some of the adults cruising are hardly cruising... it's more like racing from one red light to another. Don't get me wrong, I'm all about cruising downtown but sometimes I wonder if 16 or 17 year olds should be driving in Idaho. I say this because Idaho has been determined to be one of the worst states for teen drivers. How bad? Idaho is rated 49 out of 50. Should the new drivers license minimum age be 18?