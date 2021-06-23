Ties That Bind opens its call for applications
Known as the leading programme for European-Asian co-productions, Ties That Bind (TTB) is welcoming a batch of new projects for its upcoming edition. The initiative is looking for participants who will work with acclaimed industry professionals from both continents, aiming to facilitate collaboration between them as well as foster further development of the projects. The call for the next edition is now open until 23 August, and all of the details can be found on the EAVE website.cineuropa.org