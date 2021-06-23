Ties That Bind opens its call for applications

Having served as the president of UniFrance since 2017 (see the news), Serge Toubiana has been re-elected for two more years as part of a transition that will mark the start of a revamp for the agency in charge of promoting French cinema abroad, which has merged with TV France International (which has been promoting French audiovisual productions all around the world). Hervé Michel, who had been at the helm of TVFI, will fulfil the role of vice-president of UniFrance for two years, while Daniela Elstner will remain as its managing director.