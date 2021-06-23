Cancel
Ties That Bind opens its call for applications

By Vassilis Economou
cineuropa.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown as the leading programme for European-Asian co-productions, Ties That Bind (TTB) is welcoming a batch of new projects for its upcoming edition. The initiative is looking for participants who will work with acclaimed industry professionals from both continents, aiming to facilitate collaboration between them as well as foster further development of the projects. The call for the next edition is now open until 23 August, and all of the details can be found on the EAVE website.

Joachim Trier
