Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid Cases Will Rise in the Fall as Delta Variant Spreads, Epidemiologist Warns

By Emily DeCiccio, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Covid-19 infections in the U.S. will tick higher this fall as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin warned Wednesday. "It's a much more serious game now," Rimoin said. New Covid-19 infections in the U.S. will tick higher this fall as the highly contagious delta variant...

www.nbcdfw.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shepard Smith
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Epidemiologist#Delta#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden, health officials make their case for vaccinations as Delta variant spreads

President Biden is urging Americans to pick up the pace and get vaccinated. The push comes with just over two weeks to go before the Fourth of July when the administration hoped to see 70% of adults in the nation vaccinated. It also comes as the dangerous and highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus surfaces in 49 states. Michael George has the latest.
WorldRoscommon Herald

Number of Delta variant cases in Ireland on the rise

The number of Irish cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 has risen to 180, from 126 last week, according to the latest HSE data. The variant, which is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha (UK) variant that is dominant here, now accounts for five per cent of all cases sequenced by the National Virus Reference Laboratory.
Public HealthNews 12

Doctors warn Delta variant could surge in the fall

There's growing concern on Long Island following the latest news that the highly contagious COVID-19 variant called Delta could make a surge in the fall. Experts say the Delta variant, which originated in India, has now spread to more than 80 of countries and 41 states in the United States.
Women's Healthmarket.us

CDC TO Include Heart Inflammation Warning For MRNA Based COVID19 Vaccines For Teenagers And Young Adults

Health authorities in the US are planning to add another official warning about vaccination with mRNA-based COVID19 shots among teenagers and adolescents. Health experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that scientists have found a potential link between rare heart inflammation disorder and mRNA-based shots. However, they have said that the benefits of taking these shots still outweigh the risk. Experts from the CDC have conducted a meeting of experts to declare the decision of adding a warning about mRNA shots. Health experts have analyzed around 323 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that is inflammation in the lining that surrounds the heart. These cases have taken place among people who have been younger than 30 years. Henry Bernstein, who is a pediatrician at Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New York and a member of the expert panel at the CDC, has said that the incident of heart inflammation is quite a rare event and when it takes place it is usually mild. He has said that he would still advise parents to get their adolescent children vaccinated with the shots. Health experts have around 309 people out of 323 who have been admitted to the hospitals. Nearly 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Nine people have remained in the hospitals and around two of them have required intensive care at the hospitals. In addition, experts have not been able to gather data on five cases.
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Vaccinated people need to continue wearing masks: WHO amid rise in Delta variant Covid cases

The World Health Organisation has asked those fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks as the highly contagious Delta variant sparks fresh outbreaks in different parts of the world. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene ... the physical distance, avoid crowding,” said WHO assistant director-general Mariangela Simao.
Public Healthconservativedailypost.com

Delta Variant Gives WHO ‘Reason’ To Recommend Masks And Social Distancing Forever

Globalists don’t want freedom for individuals, so they are revamping the masks, lockdowns, and social distancing ‘recommendations’ because of a supposed ‘new variant’ of COVID. CDP reported months ago that the deadly nature of the vaccine would require a new ‘strain’ to provide an excuse for the massive numbers of vaccine deaths on the horizon… God forbid, but this may be it.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

2014 to 2019 Saw Increase in HIV Testing, but Rates Remain Low

Last Updated: June 28, 2021. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The percentage of males and nonpregnant females aged ≥13 years with commercial insurance or Medicaid who received HIV testing increased from 2014 to 2019, but remained below 6 percent, according to research published in the June 25 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Public Healththetotalplug.com

Masks Are Still Recommended To Be Worn as Delta Variant Worsens Coronavirus Pandemic

The Delta variant, a strain of Covid-19 believed to be more transmissible and dangerous than others, has spread to almost every state in the US. The variant is expected to be the most dominant coronavirus strain in the US, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And with half the US still not fully vaccinated, doctors say it could cause a resurgence of Covid-19 in the fall--just as children too young to get vaccinated go back to school.
Los Angeles County, CAlapost.us

As Delta Variant Circulates, Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors as a Precaution

3 New Deaths and 259 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With increase circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) strongly recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure. In the week ending June 12, Delta variants comprised of nearly half of all variants sequenced in Los Angeles County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that Delta variants are now responsible for about one in every five new infections across the country, up from approximately one in every 10 the week before.
Los Angeles County, CAtathasta.com

Los Angeles health officials call for indoor mask-wearing regardless of vaccination over spread of delta variant

Health officials in Los Angeles strongly urged all residents to wear masks indoors in public spaces, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, over the rise of the coronavirus delta variant."With increase circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health strongly recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public spaces as a precautionary measure," read the statement from the County of Los Angeles Public Health.