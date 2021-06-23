Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

New cancer treatment, proton therapy center opens at Huntsman Cancer Institute

By Hailey Higgins
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s14ug_0adXKtX800

A state-of-the-art radiation therapy center officially opened Wednesday at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

"It’s been one crazy time,” said Taylor Lambert.

Before Lambert turned 20, doctors discovered a brain tumor the size of a golf ball surrounded by a cyst.

“So I’ve got this awesome question mark on the side of my head. It looks really cute when I wear dot earrings,” said Lambert showing off her scar on her scalp.

The tumor was benign and all but gone after two surgeries. She moved on, got married, started her art business. Late last year, it grew back to half its original size.

Read - Utah Dept. of Health introduces new state epidemiologist

"Definitely surprising to see how much it had grown in such a short time. Especially because they were skeptical it was going to grow back if at all,” said Lambert.

“We are standing on a diving board of concrete and there is a giant 110-ton gantry that rotates around us,” said Director or Radiation Oncology Dr. Bill Salter.

Lambert is only the second cancer patient to undergo proton therapy at the $31million Senator Orrin G. Hatch Proton Therapy Center at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

It is the only facility of its kind in the intermountain west.

“The pencil beam of protons comes out of the cyclotron, passes through the nozzle here and exits and hits the tumor,” said Dr. Salter.

The proton beam shines at nearly the speed of light to shrink or eliminate the tumor.

"It boggles my mind and I’m trained in this area,” said Dr. Salter.

Unlike other forms of radiation, proton therapy minimizes harm to important healthy tissue. That means fewer and less serious side effects. For Lambert, it means her risks of infertility are lower compared to traditional radiation.

Lambert has come nearly every day for six weeks for therapy. She has five treatments left.

Read - Shine the bat signal! Batman spotted in Cedar City

"I’m excited for the future and what it holds and what the future of this proton therapy center holds for countless others,” said Lambert.

The center is named in honor of Sen. Hatch for his commitment to improve cancer care in Utah. He was one of the earliest supporters of the Huntsman Cancer Institute. He said having his name affiliated with the institution that brings home and healing is one of the greatest honors of his lifetime.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Therapy#Cancer Treatment#Proton Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Batman
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerEurekAlert

How pancreatic cancer cells dodge drug treatments

Cancer cells can become resistant to treatments through adaptation, making them notoriously tricky to defeat and highly lethal. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Cancer Center Director David Tuveson and his team investigated the basis of "adaptive resistance" common to pancreatic cancer. They discovered one of the backups to which these cells switch when confronted with cancer-killing drugs.
CancerNewswise

Yale Cancer Center Study Reveals New Pathway for Brain Tumor Therapy

Newswise — In a new study led by Yale Cancer Center, researchers show the nucleoside transporter ENT2 may offer an unexpected path to circumventing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and enabling targeted treatment of brain tumors with a cell-penetrating anti-DNA autoantibody. The study was published today online in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight.
Diseases & Treatmentsfoxbaltimore.com

Treatment options with the Maryland Proton Treatment Center

(WBFF) - The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is a state-of-the-art facility offering a fully integrated system of image-guided proton therapy. Dr. Matthew Witek is the Medical Director of The Maryland Proton Treatment Center. He shares more on reradiation with Proton Therapy and how it can be an option when cancer returns after traditional radiation treatment.
Cancersciencetimes.com

Functional Profiling: The Next Stage In Cancer Treatment

Decades ago, Barry Marshall and Robin Warren, two practicing physicians in Australia, made a startling discovery that nobody believed. They found that peptic ulcer disease resulted, not from excess acid production, the prevailing theory at the time, but instead from infection with an enteric pathogen - helicobacter pylori. In 1982, Marshall and Warren identified this organism in the stomach of an ulcer patient. But when they proposed the causative relationship with ulcers, they were virtually laughed off the stage. First, no organism could withstand the high concentration of acid found in the stomach, the experts said. Second, excess acid, not infections, caused ulcers.
Bronx, NYNewswise

Prominent Scientist Julio Aguirre-Ghiso, Ph.D., To Lead New Cancer Dormancy and Tumor Microenvironment Institute at Albert Einstein Cancer Center

Newswise — June 16, 2021—(BRONX,NY)— Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Montefiore Health System today announced that leading cancer biologist Julio Aguirre-Ghiso, Ph.D., has been named founding director of the Cancer Dormancy and Tumor Microenvironment Institute (CDTMI), director of the Gruss-Lipper Biophotonics Center, and co-leader of the AECC Tumor Microenvironment and Metastasis Program. He will also be an endowed professor of cell biology at Einstein. He will assume his new roles on October 1, 2021.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Home-Based Intravenous Cancer Therapies: The Benefits and Disadvantages

Home infusion within the larger ambulatory infusion setting poses specific advantages and disadvantages in relation to other available location options. The delivery of intravenous (IV) cancer therapies in the home has been a topic of great importance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephanie Kang, PharmD, MS, BCPS, a clinical manager from University of North Carolina (UNC) Homecare Specialists at UNC Health, said during a session at the virtual Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association Annual Conference 2021.1.
CancerScience Daily

Targeted therapy could be first line treatment for childhood cancer

Scientists studying a common childhood cancer have made a major breakthrough which could lead to a cure for some youngsters who would not have survived the condition. An international study, involving Newcastle University, UK, has for the first time found a genetic marker in tumours from patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.
CancerMedical News Today

Non-small cell lung cancer treatment types

There are many types of treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. The choice usually depends on how advanced the cancer is. Some people have only one treatment, but most people receive a combination. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for 84% of...
Torrington, CThartfordhealthcare.org

Cancer Institute Adds Oncologist at Charlotte Hungerford’s New Center

The Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute has announced the addition of Dr. Madhavi Gorusu, who will serve as director and one of a team of providers based at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital’s new Medical Oncology and Infusion Center in Torrington. Dr. Gorusu’s areas of expertise include general Oncology and Hematology, Immunotherapy and...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Geron Skyrockets on Bone Marrow Cancer Treatment Trial

Geron (GERN) - Get Report was surging Friday after the biopharma reported the results of a phase 2 clinical study evaluating imetelstat as a treatment for myelofibrosis, a rare type of bone marrow cancer. Shares of the Foster City, Calif. company were soaring 42.2% to $2. The stock has jumped...
Cancerctnewsjunkie.com

Survey: Barriers To Cancer Treatment Persist

While things are beginning to return to normal following the year-long COVID-19 pandemic, cancer patients and survivors continue to face barriers to treatment. “While conditions are certainly improving, it remains clear there is more work to be done to ensure patients and survivors can get the health care they need when they need it,” Lisa Lacasse, president of American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said.
Cancerarcamax.com

Commentary: 4 developments in cancer treatment worth celebrating

When it comes to health breakthroughs, COVID-19 vaccines have received the lion’s share of recent attention — and rightly so, as they are key to ending a global pandemic that has killed millions and disrupted the lives of almost everyone on the planet. But there have also been big advancements in the field of cancer treatments. The American Society of Clinical Oncology held its annual meeting earlier this month, giving drugmakers and researchers the chance to share their findings on the latest developments in cancer research and drug research. There was much to celebrate. Here are four particularly promising takeaways:
Braselton, GAaccesswdun.com

New NGHS Cancer Center opens Monday in Braselton

Beginning Monday, June 28, residents in the rapidly-growing Braselton area will have one-stop destination for cancer care when the Braselton Cancer Center opens its doors to patients. Located inside Medical Plaza 1, on the campus of NGMC Braselton, the Braselton Cancer Center boasts a dedicated entrance and parking for its...
Cancernewspressnow.com

New multi-million-dollar cancer center coming to Mosaic Life Care

A new multi-million-dollar cancer center is set to open its doors next spring at Mosaic Life Care. The first of two phases of the center will cost close to $22 million and will include a state-of-the-art facility in line with Mosaic’s partnership with the Mayo Clinic. The hope is to have the center open in March 2022.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Advancing the Treatment of Cervical and Endometrial Cancers

In season 2, episode 6 of Targeted Talks, Alexander B. Olawaiye, MD leads a discussion with Haider S. Mahdi, MD, about the modern approaches to treating cervical and endometrial cancers. In season 2, episode 6 of Targeted Talks, Alexander B. Olawaiye, MD, assistant professor of Gynecologic Oncology at the University...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New resource could make targeted cancer therapies more accessible for Australian patients

A new resource developed at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and The Kinghorn Cancer Centre for oncologists could help make targeted cancer therapies more accessible for Australian patients. The TOPOGRAPH (Therapy-Oriented Precision Oncology Guidelines for Recommending Anti-cancer Pharmaceuticals) database is an online tool that catalogues oncology research to streamline...
CancerFuturity

Blood test checks to see if cancer treatment is working

Researchers have created a new blood test that can tell doctors whether their patient’s cancer treatment is working, within one day after the start of the treatment. This will significantly speed up the evaluation process and enable doctors to make adjustments to the treatment plan, if necessary, to improve patients’ chances of recovery.