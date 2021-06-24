Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to serve as voting location for 2021 election

nba.com

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and the Board of Elections, partnering with Rock Entertainment Group, have agreed to lend Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as a polling location for the upcoming 2021 elections.

The arena will serve as the voting site for the special congressional primary election on Tuesday, August 3, the primary election on Tuesday, September 14, and the general election on Tuesday, November 2.

According to the designated voting rules, only registered voters residing in precincts I, L, and Q in the Ward 3 of Cleveland will be able to cast their in-person vote in the Fieldhouse Ballot.

The Rock Entertainment Group teams have been known for their long-standing record of supporting non-partisan voter registration initiatives and promotions, including Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse hosting National Voters Registration Day and serving as a polling location in the General Election last 2020.

More information regarding voting day can be found at the website https://boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/.

Information regarding the 2021 Campaign Finance Seminar can be found at https://boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/en-US/CFseminar.aspx.

The deadline for the September 14 election can be found on this site: https://boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/en-US/09142021election.aspx.

All the deadlines will be at 4 pm. Map of the districts can be found here: https://boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/en-US/Maps.aspx.

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is commonly used for events such as concerts, WWE, and NBA matches. Several musicians such as Harry Styles and Michael Buble and Olympic Gold Medalist Simon Biles will also perform there.

They provide premium seatings to those who pre-booked. You can check for events, tickets, and other updates here: https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.