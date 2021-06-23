Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Six New COVID Cases, 64 Percent of Eligible Population Received at Least One Dose

By Iridian Casarez
North Coast Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County Public Health confirmed six new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the countywide total to 4,514. A person in their 40s was also hospitalized. Public Health also announced that more than 128,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 45.9 percent of the county’s total population, which is estimated at 135,940 residents, is fully vaccinated and 52.4 percent of the eligible population age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

www.northcoastjournal.com
