Cars damaged in domestic disturbance where police couldn't determine suspect

After hearing several different stories from four different people, the Denton Police Department couldn’t determine who the primary aggressor was in an incident where a couple started arguing and one of them threw a rock at the other’s car, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched around 1:24 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Avenue A. In the domestic disturbance report, a 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, who are either exes or still in a relationship, each claimed the other hit them and was the first to throw a rock at one of two vehicles.

Officers didn’t see visible injuries on either of them. According to the report, the woman claimed he threw a rock at her mom’s car and she admitted she threw a rock at his car. His car windshield was shattered and would cost $400 to repair, while the damage to her mom’s car was estimated to be about $1,000.

Police also spoke with the woman’s mother and her boyfriend. The mother reported seeing the man hit her daughter twice and she then admitted to pushing him. According to the report, the mother’s boyfriend also got into a scuffle with the man.

The incident is still under investigation.

Other reports

1700 block of Village East Drive — A woman arrived home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and was robbed by two men standing outside her apartment, according to a police report.

She reported about $5,000 in cash was taken from her home after they told her to open her door. The report says the three of them entered her home and they then began to yell at her demanding money.

The caller didn’t know the men. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

500 block of Inman Street — While out with friends, a man was assaulted by someone he didn’t know while they were at a pool Tuesday, according to a police report.

Police were alerted to the situation by the victim’s mother, who first reported her son was involved in a shootout. Police spoke with the victim who said he was out with friends when someone he didn’t know approached them and pulled a gun on him.

According to the report, the unknown man started yelling first and then punched the caller’s son. The report didn’t note what led to the yelling. A report was taken, but the victim said he didn’t want to press charges.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 383 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.