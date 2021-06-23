Qae'shon Sapp Sets Commitment Date

Leesburg, Ga., native Qae’shon Sapp will be committing to a college on July 3. A four-star offensive tackle at Lee County High School will be deciding between Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Cincinnati.

Sapp announced his commitment date via Twitter Wednesday evening after finishing up his visits for June. All four schools were able to host Sapp on a visit this month before he decides where he will go to school next fall.

Not much is known about where Sapp may currently be leaning. However, 247Sports has given multiple crystal balls to Florida State, believing that the Seminoles will land the talented offensive lineman.

For an offensive line class in 2022 that appears to lack depth compared to past classes, Sapp stands out from the rest. He has experience at both guard and tackle, most recently playing right tackle during his junior season.

IMG's Tyler Booker and Sapp Booker appear to be priority targets at offensive tackle this recruiting cycle. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Sapp brings the height and weight of a college offensive lineman. That means much less work will be needed to be done by Georgia's strength and conditioning staff.

The competition for Sapp is fierce because of the versatility that he will add to any offensive line that he chooses to play with next fall.

