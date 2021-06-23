Eric Adams leads in New York mayor's race; challengers plead for patience as votes are ranked

“I feel really proud of the campaign our team ran. We are the overwhelming first choice of a whole lot of New Yorkers all across the city,” Brad Lander said Thursday, less than 48 hours after polls closed and he took a commanding lead in the all-important Democratic primary to become the next New York City Comptroller. “I really believe in ranked-choice voting, I want to see those tabulations, I don’t want to say anything declarative until then, but we feel in a very strong position,” Lander, a Brooklyn City Council member, told Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max on the Max Politics podcast.