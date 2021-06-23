Owen County jail needs repairs. Experts say spending $20 million to replace it is smarter.
SPENCER — Slowly, ever so slowly, Owen County is moving closer to solving the dilemma of what to do about the county’s dilapidated, 36-year-old jail. During this week’s county commissioners meeting, jail project consultants presented the bottom line: the county can spend $13 million to renovate the current facility to meet state standards, or invest about $20 million to construct a new 120-bed jail.www.heraldtimesonline.com