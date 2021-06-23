Detroit city government to keep restrictions on public at meetings
At least for the next month, residents in Detroit won't be likely to attend public meetings of city government in person. Detroit issued an emergency order extending restrictions for the Open Meetings Act until July 31. Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair issued the order on Wednesday — effective June 30 — for public bodies subjected to the Open Meetings Act to avoid meeting in-person to curb the spread of COVID-19.www.freep.com