Detroit, MI

Detroit city government to keep restrictions on public at meetings

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least for the next month, residents in Detroit won't be likely to attend public meetings of city government in person. Detroit issued an emergency order extending restrictions for the Open Meetings Act until July 31. Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair issued the order on Wednesday — effective June 30 — for public bodies subjected to the Open Meetings Act to avoid meeting in-person to curb the spread of COVID-19.

www.freep.com
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Health
Person
Willie Burton
#Fair#Zoom
