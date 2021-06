In the summer of 1969, Sly and the Family Stone took the stage in front of a massive crowd at an outdoor music festival and killed with a funk/soul/psychedelic rock set highlighted by the showstopping “I Want to Take You Higher.” The group featured the charismatic and unpredictable and enormously talented frontman/keyboardist Sylvester Stewart, a white drummer and saxophonist, and Black females on piano, trumpet and vocals. They were revolutionary, and they were great, and they gave a performance for the ages.