RuPaul—drag royalty, writer and Emmy-winning reality TV host— famously asked, “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love somebody else?” Potent words during Pride Month, when the exuberant celebration of being oneself can overwhelm those who are still working on embracing the person in the mirror. If you are still questioning your identity or your place in either community or home, know that your ache is not a lonely one. The violet stripe on the Pride flag stands for soul, or spirit, which is a facet of self that we all need to feel whole, and getting there can be a lifelong struggle.