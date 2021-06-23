KENS 5 Storytime

Hi friends! Thanks for joining me at Storytime with Miss Theresa. Today Boomer and I will be reading a beautiful book called, Summer Color! by Diana Murray. Children need to be active and outdoor play allows them to get fresh air and explore their environment. It improves their physical development, helps them improve social skills, strengthens imagination and develops an appreciation for nature. They also get to see all the beautiful colors of nature. Play in your yard, go to the park, or hit the trails around where you live. You and your kids will have fun exploring your world together!