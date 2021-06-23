Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters. Robby Anderson thinks Sam Darnold has a new "glow" (3:33), Xavien Howard is holding out in Miami (5:43), and Tua Tagovailoa threw five interceptions in one minicamp practice (11:37). In other news, Danielle Hunter has worked out his contract with the Vikings, who are also bringing back Sheldon Richardson (17:35), Matt Nagy will not start Justin Fields Week 1 (21:54), Derek Carr has threatened to retire (30:05), and Jamal Adams is absent from minicamp in Seattle (35:50). Stick around as we wrap up the show with summer book recommendations (39:08).