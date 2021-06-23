Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are considering a joint practice with another NFL team over this year's training camp. “We have. I would say we’re still in discussions on that trying to finalize that and make sure the dates work out," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "I don’t want to be premature in terms of announcing anything, but we’re in discussions. I’m hopeful that we’ll have at least one set of practices with one team.”