New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 6 Open Thread
The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to close out the New York Islanders tonight as they go head to head in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Lightning absolutely embarrassed the Islanders on Monday night to the tune of an 8-0 slaughter at Amalie Arena, and gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 series heading back to Long Island. Meanwhile for the Islanders, they will look to rebound after their miserable effort just 48 hours ago and stay alive in the series to force a pivotal Game 7.