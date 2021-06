The sheer cliff faces of the Pictured Rocks in the Upper Peninsula are constantly changing, but it's still rare to catch an event like this on camera. If you've ever taken a boat tour of the Pictured Rocks, then you no doubt heard the tour guide tell you that the cliffs are always changing. They rise more than 200 feet above Lake Superior at some points, and when they fall, it's not just a little splash. Jahn Martin was out with some friends on Lake Superior checking out the natural wonders of the Pictured Rocks when they caught the event on camera.