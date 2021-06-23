The Houston Dynamo vs the Portland Timbers: how to watch, lineups, and more
It’s a quick turnaround from last weekend’s draw with LAFC, this time they’re back at BBVA Stadium for a midweek matchup with the Portland Timbers. The Dynamo currently sit in the 7th position of the Western Conference while the Timbers are two spots ahead at the 5th spot even though both sides are even on points. The Dynamo would like to get three points before going back out on the road again this weekend to play Real Salt Lake.www.dynamotheory.com