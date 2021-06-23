Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

The Houston Dynamo vs the Portland Timbers: how to watch, lineups, and more

By Gribbs
dynamotheory.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a quick turnaround from last weekend’s draw with LAFC, this time they’re back at BBVA Stadium for a midweek matchup with the Portland Timbers. The Dynamo currently sit in the 7th position of the Western Conference while the Timbers are two spots ahead at the 5th spot even though both sides are even on points. The Dynamo would like to get three points before going back out on the road again this weekend to play Real Salt Lake.

www.dynamotheory.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Dynamo Fc#The Portland Timbers#Lafc#The Western Conference#Questtexas Channel 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSdynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo draw LAFC at Banc of California Stadium

Fresh off the international break, Houston Dynamo FC were looking to find a win away from BBVA Stadium when they took on LAFC. In the last matchup with LAFC this season, the game ended in a 1-1 draw, and the same happened this evening. LAFC looked the stronger side for the majority of the game, but Houston’s defense kept them in it. After conceding first, the Dynamo made some adjustments and quickly answered not long after the opening goal.
MLSangelsonparade.com

Held down: LAFC 1, Houston Dynamo 1

LAFC continued their recent relative struggles against the Houston Dynamo, as the teams played to their second 1-1 draw of the season on Saturday, this one at Banc of California Stadium. LAFC had to work hard for their goal, but once again their failed to hold the lead, as the...
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers kick off? Thursday 24th June, 2021 – 01:30 (UK) Where is Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers being played?...
MLSDoc's Sports Service

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, 6/26/2021 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Salt Lake (-114) Houston (+230) Albert Rusnak and Real Salt Lake (3-3-2, 7th in Western Conference) play the Houston Dynamo (3-4-3, 6th in Western Conference) at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday. The expected starting goalies will be David Ochoa for Real Salt Lake and Marko Maric for the Houston Dynamo. The odds on this game have Real Salt Lake coming in at -114 and the Dynamo are at +230. The total has been set at 2.75.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Surrenders More Points At Home In Draw With Houston Dynamo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake has drawn 1-1 with Houston Dynamo at Rio Tinto Stadium in a frustrating game that ended in controversy. “Feel like we were on top of them the whole game and then they get a half chance and put it away,” Justen Glad said at the conclusion of the game. “It felt soft. We have to figure that out,” he added.
MLSPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers and Thorns opening to 80% capacity this weekend: What to know about tickets, vaccination checks, masks and more

It was less than a week ago when Merritt Paulson, the Portland Timbers and Thorns owner, went to Twitter to tease and excite the city’s rabid soccer enthusiasts. “Hey Portland,” Paulson wrote. “After what has felt like an eternity, the light at the end of the tunnel is now pretty bright. The countdown til the rebirth of Providence Park has begun. While you sip your coffee and watch Euros, daydream about a week from today.
MLSchatsports.com

Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City (7:30 p.m. PST)

The Timbers are back! It’s been about two weeks since we last saw the lads in green and gold, and Rose City has sorely missed them. That makes it that much more exciting that capacity at Providence Park has been increased to 80% starting this weekend. What better time to bring fans back en masse to Providence Park than after a long break.
MLSvavel.com

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Major League Soccer returns this weekend, and Saturday serves up a potentially tasty matchup as the Columbus Crew hosts the Chicago Fire at the Historic Crew Stadium. Columbus have rebounded well from a poor start to the season, as they won their last two games before the break. Two free-kicks from Lucas Zelarayán led them past NYCFC at Yankee Stadium before the Crew then beat Toronto FC 2-1 at home. The reigning MLS Cup Champions now have a bit of momentum behind them, and they’ll look to carry that run of form into the summer, starting with a victory in this contest.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Saturday night match-up between Orlando City (3-1-3, 12 points) and Toronto FC (1-4-2, 5 points) at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). It’s the second of three scheduled meetings between the Eastern Conference rivals this season, with the teams meeting again on July 17. Both tonight’s and the July 17 matches are considered “away” for Orlando, but they’ll both be played at Exploria Stadium barring a sudden policy change at the U.S.-Canada border, because COVID-19 international restrictions have Toronto staying in Central Florida for now.
MLSLAG Confidential

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders: Lineups, odds, game thread

The LA Galaxy return from three weeks off in MLS play on Saturday when they host the Seattle Sounders in the first full-capacity game at Dignity Health Sports Park in 15 months. The Galaxy wrapped up the first run of the campaign on a high, narrowly beating the San Jose...
MLScenterlinesoccer.com

How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Lineups, odds, game thread

Andy Rios starts, as does Oswaldo Alanís, and it appears Judson will be right back tonight?. Austin start the game with this group, including former Quake Nick Lima:. The San Jose Earthquakes return to action following a three-week break in MLS play on Saturday when they help Austin FC open Q2 Stadium in MLS play, in the teams’ first-ever meeting.
MLSchatsports.com

Houston Dynamo FC visit Juneteenth Legacy Project

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property…”. Juneteenth is now officially recognized as a federal holiday in America, but what many people...
MLSngscsports.com

Houston Dynamo Football Club Announce New Ownership

Houston Dynamo Football Club today announced that Ted Segal has acquired a majority ownership position in the Club. Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Segal becomes the Club’s majority investor, which includes Houston Dynamo FC of Major League Soccer, the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, and the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium. In addition to his ownership role, Mr. Segal will serve on the MLS Board of Governors. Limited partner investors Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya, Ben Guill, and James Harden will retain minority stakes in the Club and work closely with Mr. Segal to return the Dynamo and Dash to the top of their respective tables.
MLSlosangelesherald.com

Timbers hope to use newfound momentum to sweep Dynamo

The Portland Timbers will go for the season series win over the host Houston Dynamo FC when the two sides square off on Wednesday in what are sure to be hot and steamy conditions in the Bayou City. The Timbers travel south after a rousing 2-1 win at home over...
MLSsoccerstadiumdigest.com

Segal takes over after Houston Dynamo sale

It’s official: New York City real-estate developer Ted Segal is purchasing a majority share of the Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash (NWSL) and the lease to BBVA Stadium. In addition to his ownership role, Segal will serve on the MLS Board of Governors. Limited partner investors Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya, Ben Guill and James Harden will retain minority stakes in the operation.