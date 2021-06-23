The Houston Dynamo vs the Portland Timbers: how to watch, lineups, and more

Major League Soccer returns this weekend, and Saturday serves up a potentially tasty matchup as the Columbus Crew hosts the Chicago Fire at the Historic Crew Stadium. Columbus have rebounded well from a poor start to the season, as they won their last two games before the break. Two free-kicks from Lucas Zelarayán led them past NYCFC at Yankee Stadium before the Crew then beat Toronto FC 2-1 at home. The reigning MLS Cup Champions now have a bit of momentum behind them, and they’ll look to carry that run of form into the summer, starting with a victory in this contest.