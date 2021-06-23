Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Of course, Jerry Seinfeld will star in and direct a movie about the origins of the Pop-Tart

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve waited long enough, Internet, and your patience has been rewarded. After about 15 years of meme-ing Bee Movie, comedian Jerry Seinfeld is getting back in the movie business with “Unfrosted,” a movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart, obviously. Why even ask what “Unfrosted” is about? And, of course, Seinfeld is going to star in and direct the picture. Why wouldn’t he? Netflix, which produced several specials for Seinfeld and his interview show Comedian In Cars Getting Coffee (sorry, Crackle), will produce the movie. Finally, Seinfeld says that the film is based on his famed “Pop-Tart” joke, which was the subject of a New York Times interview in 2012.

www.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pop Tart#New York Times#Bee Movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Jerry Seinfeld to Star in New Netflix Production Inspired by His Pop-Tart Joke

Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up joke about the invention of Pop-Tarts is getting new life in his new Netflix production, Unfrosted, Deadline confirmed Wednesday. The comedian will star in, direct and produce the film comedy he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, and Netflix has committed to a green light and a production start scheduled for next spring.
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
Moviesphoenixherald.com

Jerry Seinfeld teams up with Netflix for Unfrosted

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act, direct and produce a Netflix film about the creation of the Pop Tart. The movie is titled 'Unfrosted' and will start production in 2022. As per Variety, the upcoming movie, which Seinfeld has co-written with Spike Feresten...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Comedy About Pop-Tarts ‘Unfrosted’. Jerry Seinfeld will tackle a feature comedy about iconic breakfast pastry Pop-Tarts for Netflix. Seinfeld will direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, which is inspired by a bit in his…. Book About Late Actor and Notorious Bad Guy Lawrence Tierney...
Celebritiesjewishbusinessnews.com

Jerry Seinfeld Loves Pop Tarts, Steven Spielberg Makes Big Donation and Al Franken Making Comeback Tour

Seinfeld, Spielberg and Franken lead today's Jewish celebs in the news. Jerry Seinfeld loves Pop Tarts so much that he is making a movie about them for Netflix. The news comes as Comic turned Senator turned comic again Al Franken is holding a new comeback comedy tour. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg has given $1 million to a Los Angeles education recovery fund.
CelebritiesPosted by
SlashGear

Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his love of Pop-Tarts and comedy to Netflix

Famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld is, well, famously fond of Pop-Tarts, the rectangle-shaped, fruit-filled pastries. Seinfeld hasn’t been shy about making his fondness Pop-Tarts known — in fact, the product was the subject of one particularly popular stand-up comedy bit. Now the comedian has teamed up with Netflix to the public a new look at this classic treat.
Movieshotspotatl.com

Queen Latifah Stars Opposite Adam Sandler In Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Hustle’ [Photos]

Queen Latifah will star opposite Adam Sandler in a new Netflix basketball feature entitled Hustle, which is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler will produce the film with the streamer under Happy Madison with Lebron James’ The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The two were spotted out filming the movie between Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
MoviesA.V. Club

Lena Dunham to direct Polly Pocket movie starring Lily Collins

For years, Hasbro’s approach to turning a toy into a movie was to make it dumb and have a lot of explosions. It worked with the Transformers movies (at least in terms of making money), but it was less effective in the Battleship and G.I. Joe movies. Mattel, which has yet to really launch as many movies based on toys as Hasbro has, is taking a different tactic for its fledgling movie branch: It’s giving toy brands over to famous people in hopes that they’ll make something that actually good instead of just “has explosions.” Rapper Lil Yachty is making some kind of UNO heist movie, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are apparently working on a Barbie movie that we will believe when we see, and a few months ago we learned that Vin Diesel was attached to a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

LeVar Burton says "it will hurt" if he isn't tapped to host Jeopardy!, but "I will get over it"

In a wide-ranging New York Times interview, Burton discussed badly wanting the Jeopardy! job, plus his career from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek: The Next Generation. "It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense," Burton says of Jeopardy!, which he'll guest-host the week of July 26. "I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching Jeopardy! more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host. Fleming hosted the game show for a total of 12 years before Alex Trebek took the reins, which he held for 37 years. Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant. Look, I have had a career for the (expletive) ages. Roots, Star Trek, Reading Rainbow. Won a Grammy. For Best Spoken Word Album in 2000 for The Autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I’m a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There’s a contest, there’s comedy, there’s drama. If you don’t know your (expletive) on Jeopardy! you’re sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that." Burton was also asked if it "complicate(s) the image of you as almost a secular pop-culture saint like Alex Trebek or Fred Rogers" since he's written a 1997 novel, titled Aftermath, about a United States recovering from a series of catastrophic events, including violent racial conflicts after the assassination of the nation's first Black president-elect by a white extremist. "Wow. I love talking to people who have taken the time to read my book. I’m enormously proud of it," says Burton. "I just recorded a digital version of it with a new author’s note. I threw out the old author’s note about how I came to be a science-fiction fan and instead addressed the time in which we find ourselves now and some of the ways in which the events at the beginning of the novel are kind of prescient." What if Burton doesn't get the job? "It will hurt," he says. "I’m not going to lie. But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is."
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jayda Cheaves At Pee’s Birthday Celebration

Pretty Girl and Socialite Jayda Cheaves made a grand appearance at Pee’s Birthday Celebration that took place a few days ago! She was the talk of the town and I think she was the best-dressed in the building that took place at the fabulous Fox Theatre! Yes from the laid baby edges, the high ponytail, exquisite makeup job and that gold embellished peek-a-boo cut out dress, yes she ate that look up!
Movies/Film

Steven Spielberg’s Movie About His Childhood Casts ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Breakout Julia Butters

At only 12 years old, Julia Butters is taking Hollywood by storm. Her resume includes acting roles in popular shows like Transparent and American Housewife, but it was her role as Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that really won audiences over. Now, Steven Spielberg has cast Butters in his latest untitled Amblin film for a role that is sweetly inspired by his sister.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.