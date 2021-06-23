Cancel
Oxford, MA

Authorities searching for answers after suspected domestic violence leaves 2 dead in Oxford

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxd1i_0adXJ44t00

OXFORD, Mass. — At 234 Old Webster Rd. in Oxford, yellow police crime scene tape separates the well-tended yard from the street. It was there late Tuesday afternoon that unspeakable violence broke out at the single-family home, leaving two people dead and three children without parents.

All three of the children were inside the home when the violence started. At midday, Noreen Welch, with her son Zachary, left two bouquets of flowers in front of the house.

“I drive by this house at least 50 times a week. It’s just so close, and it hits home,” Welch said. “Those little kids, they don’t deserve that. They don’t have a mother now.”

PREVIOUS: Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Oxford, 3 children found safe

Police said, as the violence began, the oldest child, a thirteen-year-old, grabbed one of the younger children and escaped the house through a first-floor window. When police arrived on scene, they found the youngest child in the house unharmed.

Neighbors said they occasionally heard the man and the woman loudly argue, but they never thought anything like this could happen.

“It’s heartbreaking to think I was right here,” said neighbor Alex Clemens, who lives across the street. “Maybe if I had given her my phone number or invited her to come over here in an emergency, things would have ended differently.”

The DA has not yet identified the victims. Authorities said the man and woman are not married, but they were the parents to the two youngest children. The oldest child was from the woman’s prior relationship

©2021 Cox Media Group

