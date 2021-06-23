David Duncan was born in Hohenwald on September 18, 1958 and passed away on July 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after a long battle with cancer. David was always the life of the party and loved telling jokes and stories of all his travels. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He lived for a long time in Joplin, Missouri and River Rouge, Michigan before finally coming back to Hohenwald in his 50s. When Hurricane Katrina hit, David packed up and moved down there to help with the rebuilding and ended up staying. David also loved to fix and build anything and left behind a nice collection of handmade birdhouses. He will be greatly missed by many friends in Michigan and Louisiana.