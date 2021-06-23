Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

David Duncan

By Graham Kilsby
lewisherald.com
 6 days ago

David Duncan was born in Hohenwald on September 18, 1958 and passed away on July 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after a long battle with cancer. David was always the life of the party and loved telling jokes and stories of all his travels. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He lived for a long time in Joplin, Missouri and River Rouge, Michigan before finally coming back to Hohenwald in his 50s. When Hurricane Katrina hit, David packed up and moved down there to help with the rebuilding and ended up staying. David also loved to fix and build anything and left behind a nice collection of handmade birdhouses. He will be greatly missed by many friends in Michigan and Louisiana.

www.lewisherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituaries
State
Michigan State
State
Louisiana State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
State
Missouri State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Duncan
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#The United States Navy#Hohenwald#Combines Locks#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...