Movies on the Mind
One important thing to know about me is that I absolutely love musicals. And one of my personal favorite musicals of all time is Hamilton, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda. I was lucky enough to see Hamilton on tour in Nashville last year before the pandemic, and I naturally watched the recording of the Broadway version when it released on Disney Plus. However, I’m not here to talk about Hamilton. I’m here to talk about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s other musical, which has just been adapted into a major motion picture.www.lewisherald.com