Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, TN

Olivers 25th Annual Company Picnic

By Graham Kilsby
lewisherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don't count Government employees in Hohenwald and Lewis County, Oliver Technology companys are by far the largest employer in the area. This was shown to be this past Friday when the company held their 25th Annual Company Picnic at Nashville Shores giving not only over 400 employees an incredible party but also their wives, children and friends a day out that they will remember for many years. One lucky person said that there were over 800 people celebrating a great day.

www.lewisherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, TN
City
Hohenwald, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Picnic#Olivers 25th#Oliver Technology#Nashville Shores
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Thomas
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...