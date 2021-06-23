Olivers 25th Annual Company Picnic

If you don't count Government employees in Hohenwald and Lewis County, Oliver Technology companys are by far the largest employer in the area. This was shown to be this past Friday when the company held their 25th Annual Company Picnic at Nashville Shores giving not only over 400 employees an incredible party but also their wives, children and friends a day out that they will remember for many years. One lucky person said that there were over 800 people celebrating a great day.