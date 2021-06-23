Cancel
Mayer, MN

TE Teigan Martin commits to Liberty

By Jon Manson
aseaofred.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty has picked up a commitment from Teigan Martin, the second commitment of the day for the Flames. Martin is a 6’7″, 215 pound tight end prospect from Mayer, Minnesota where he attends Mayer Lutheran High School. He is a two-star rated prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 12 prospect in Minnesota and the No. 84 tight end in the country. In 2019, he had 22 receptions for 646 yards and 8 touchdowns.

www.aseaofred.com
