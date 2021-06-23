The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Wednesday, June 23: Steffy And Hope Fight For Liam – Justin Evil Move
The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 reveals in Los Angeles at the cabin where Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) bond over their concerns about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope can’t bring herself to tell the kids about their father until she knows what the future holds. Steffy doesn’t know how to tell Kelly Spencer either without frightening her.celebratingthesoaps.com