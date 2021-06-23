The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Wednesday, June 23: Steffy And Hope Fight For Liam – Justin Evil Move

The past week has offered an exciting (and bewildering) series of events, making audiences wonder: what could possibly happen next on The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B)? If the explanation about Vinny’s passing, or Justin single-handedly kidnapping Thomas, felt like a bit of a stretch, fresh spoilers indicate that the full story has yet to come out. Also, Brooke lands a devastating blow on Quinn’s vow renewal, but doesn’t anticipate the collateral damage. Let’s look at storylines to come with the below plotline predictions for June 28th to July 9th, 2021.