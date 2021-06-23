Cancel
Britney Spears Slams Father Jamie Spears During Conservatorship Hearing: He Should 'Be in Jail' for 'Punishing' Me

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

Fighting back! Britney Spears let it all out while speaking at her conservatorship court hearing on Wednesday, June 23, slamming her father, Jamie Spears, for his role in the decade-long battle.

The “Gimme More” singer, 38, who has been under a conservatorship since 2008, detailed one instance on Wednesday where her father, 68, allegedly had her committed to a rehab center for failing a psych evaluation, claiming it was all about the power to run her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlz6W_0adXI0RM00
Britney Spears and Jamie Spears. Shutterstock (2)

“I got a phone call from my dad, basically saying I’d failed the test or whatever. [He said], ‘I’m sorry, Britney, you have to listen to your doctors. They’re planning to send you to a small home in Beverly Hills to do a small rehab program that we’re going to make up for you. You’re going to pay $60,000 a month for this,’” she recalled. “I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it.”

The “Toxic” singer noted that her father “loved the control to hurt his own daughter.” She explained that she did go to the rehab facility and worked “seven days a week” with no days off and her conservators signed off on the treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcCb7_0adXI0RM00
In 2008, Jamie Spears is seen covering Britney Spears’ mouth in front of the media. Rachpoot/MEGA

“The only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them,” she said. “They all lived in the house with me, the nurses, the 24-7 security. They watched me change every day — morning, noon and night. I had no privacy.”

The Grammy winner told the story in order to highlight how wrong it was that her dad had all the control and the ability to pay for rehab with her money, but not her consent.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — they should be in jail,” Britney said, noting she has been “trying to be so good and pretty” for her father who “works me so hard” without any repercussions.

During a brief break on Wednesday, Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, read a statement on his behalf. “He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain,” the statement read.

Britney also claimed on Wednesday that her conservators have made it impossible for her to have another child because she has to get permission to go to the doctors and get her IUD out.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby,” she said. “And my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told with the conservatorship I was not able to get married and have a baby.”

The Mickey Mouse Club alum admitted that after her 13 years of conservatorship she feels “ganged up, bullied and alone.” She revealed that her “dream” is that it’s done now and that she can live life on her own terms.

Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 after she suffered a series of personal setbacks, including her 2007 divorce from Kevin Federline. Her father temporarily stepped back from his duties as sole caretaker in 2019 while undergoing life-threatening surgery on his colon.

Jodi Montgomery joined Britney’s conservatorship team during that time and in August 2020 the musician requested her dad be permanently removed as a conservator. Three months later, Britney’s lawyer claimed she was “afraid” of Jamie and would no longer perform until he was cut from her team of caretakers.

