New rules for online purchases from non-EU countries. New rules of the EU Commission apply to online purchases from non-EU countries such as China or the USA. Specifically, this means that in Germany, 19 percent VAT will be added to goods with a value of less than 22 euros, including books and groceries. But customers should also be better protected from nasty surprises. Anyone who had previously ordered products from third countries had to expect extra costs for registration with customs by the transport company. This should be omitted with immediate effect and the stated price should also be the final price.