The royal family has sent well wishes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following the birth of their daughter.In an announcement on Sunday, the couple said their second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday 4 June at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.In a statement posted to the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are “delighted” with the news.“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The...