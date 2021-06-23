Seatbelt prevents injury in crash

On June 9, 2021 around 3:15 p.m., Kelsee J. Qualls, 22, of Nunnelly, was traveling northbound on Highway 48 in a 2008 Ford Focus when she exited the roadway to the right. She attempted to correct and hit a tree on her drivers side. Trooper James Watkins of the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated Qualls was wearing her seatbelt and there were no injuries. Lewis County Fire and EMS assisted at the scene. The vehicle was towed by Taylor's Wrecker Service.