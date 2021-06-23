Public Notices

Case number 2021-PR-33, estate of Howard Edward Spears, deceased. Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of June, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Howard Edward Spears, who died May 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Lewis County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above-named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.