Groves, TX

Groves Police asking for help ID’ing “suspicious” man linked to fictitious license plate, backyard run

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVES — Groves Police are asking residents near the general area of the 6600 block of Val Street to check their camera systems in a bid to identify a man deemed suspicious. Police Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said police received a call of a suspicious vehicle at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Val Street. While there, officers found the vehicle, which had fictitious license plates. The vehicle was unoccupied and the keys were on the floorboard.

