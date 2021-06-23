Antivirus Pioneer John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison
John McAfee, creator of McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison. Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the city in northeastern Spain tried to revive McAfee, who was 75. But the regional Catalan government says the jail’s medical team finally certified his death. A government statement says authorities are still investigating but “everything points to death by suicide.”kdwn.com