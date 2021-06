Unlike the New Jersey Giants and Jets, the Landover Football Team, the Arlington Cowboys and the Santa Clara 49ers, the Chicago Bears have always been the Chicago Bears. Founded in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys, the club moved to Chicago the following year, became the Bears the year after that, and have remained such ever since. They played at Wrigley Field from 1921 to 1970 and have been at Solider Field ever since (save for a year at Memorial Stadium in Champaign while Soldier Field was being renovated.)