May 24, 1944 - June 19, 2021. Charles Thomas "Tommy" Cagle, of Hohenwald, passed from this life on to his eternal home on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the age of 77. Tommy was born on May 24, 1944, to Charles J. Cagle, Jr. & Mattie Pearl (Barber) Cagle, in Hickman County. In 1974, he married the love of his life and his best friend, Peggy Grimes. Together, they raised four children and an amazing family.