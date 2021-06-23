The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Thursday, June 24: Spencers Compare Notes, Thomas Appeals, Justin’s Guilt
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 24 reveal that the Spencer men reunite. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are still in jail but discuss Justin Barber's (Aaron D. Spears) plan to get them released. Meanwhile, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) appeals to Justin's sense of decency. Plus, a producer appears as a prisoner.