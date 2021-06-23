Cancel
‘Enormous: The Gorge Story’ doc, featuring PJ’s Mike McCready, Dave Matthews & more, premiering in theaters in July

Cover picture for the articleEnormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the popular Washington State concert venue The Gorge Amphitheatre, will get its theatrical release as a one-night-only event on July 21, with additional screenings also slated to take place in select locations. The film includes interviews with various artists,...

Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

The Trailer And New Release Date For ENORMOUS: THE GORGE STORY

In celebration of movie theaters reopening, and live music returning to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, Trafalgar Releasing has announced a new theatrical release date for Enormous: The Gorge Story. The one-night only event will be on July 21 with additional screenings in select locations. The film chronicles how a family-owned Washington winery, with a makeshift plywood stage, eventually became "The Gorge," an internationally renowned concert venue that has attracted more than 7 million fans, and the world's biggest musicians, to a patch of rural farmland "150 miles from nowhere."
TheStreet

New Release Date Set For Enormous: The Gorge Story In Theaters Nationwide July 21 For One Night Only

NEW DOCUMENTARY CELEBRATES THE GORGE AMPHITHEATRE AND THE LIVE MUSIC EXPERIENCE FEATURING INTERVIEWS WITH DAVE MATTHEWS, MIKE MCCREADY, JASON MRAZ, JOHN OATES, STEVE MILLER AND PERFORMANCE FOOTAGE FROM MUMFORD & SONS, ELVIS COSTELLO AND BOB DYLAN. TICKETS NOW ON SALE AT ENORMOUSMOVIE.COM.
