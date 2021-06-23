June 25, 1954 - June 14, 2021. LaVonda Faye Price, 66, a resident of Buffalo Road in Hohenwald, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born June 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley Savage and the late Margaret Elizabeth Griffis Savage. On December 19, 1992 she married Harold Douglas Price who preceded her in death on October 7, 2020. She was a homemaker and former veterinary tech. Mrs. Price loved traveling, sewing and animals. She volunteered for the Food Bank in Lewis County. She was a member of the Flatwoods Baptist Church in Linden.