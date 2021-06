SING 2 is coming and it looks grander than the original:. Sing 2 is looking worth seeing because of the spectacle of its trailer. A sequel for the 2016 hit movie, Sing that made $634.2 million in the box office. The ensemble cast of the original returned to reprise their roles. Sing 2 is going to be a musical that uses popular pop songs as part of the soundtrack. One of the highlights of the first film is Ash the Porcupine (Scarlett Johansson) because of her hidden talent people doesn’t know. Even if she is known for acting,Scarjo can sing. I am excited to hear her pipes again. Just listen to Black widow herself singing: