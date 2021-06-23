Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Acknowledges Her ‘Suffering’ After Her Claims About Conservatorship: ‘He’s Sorry’

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, responded after the pop star broke her silence about her conservatorship.

Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, read a statement on his behalf during the Wednesday, June 23, court hearing: “He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain.”

Meanwhile, her mother Lynne Spears‘ lawyer, Gladstone Jones, painted his client as a “very concerned mother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1TeW_0adXGtOI00
Britney Spears and Jamie Spears. Shutterstock (2)

Britney, 39, spoke out about her conservatorship for the first time earlier in the Wednesday hearing, for which she called in instead of appearing in person. She claimed that she felt “enslaved” by her father, 68, and explained that her “main reason” for attending the hearing was to “end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

“I’m so angry I can’t sleep, and I am depressed,” she said. “I want to be heard. … I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes.”

The “Toxic” singer went on to blame her family for the continuance of her conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008. “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” she noted, alleging that her relatives “did nothing” as her dad retained control of her life and finances. “It’s enough and it makes no sense at all. … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IdsN_0adXGtOI00
Jamie and Britney Spears. Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

As for her strained relationship with her father, Britney claimed that Jamie enjoyed his position of power over her. “He loved the control he had over me, 100,000 percent,” she said. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”

The Grammy winner also alleged that she has been prohibited from having more children or marrying her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she claimed. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told with the conservatorship I was not able to get married and have a baby.”

Jamie temporarily stepped away from the conservatorship in September 2019 after undergoing surgery for colon issues, with Jodi Montgomery taking over. Britney requested in August 2020 that her dad be permanently removed as one of her conservators.

Jamie’s lawyer defended his intentions in a March interview with CNN. “[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship,” Thoreen said at the time. “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Thoreen added: “Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. Jamie unquestionably loves Britney, and he misses her very much. But he also respects her, and he wants to give her autonomy and space. And as I’ve said before, like any other family, there are ups and downs. So, Jamie is respectful of Britney’s space, and he is also respectful of her attorney’s request that he not contact her. But the key is Britney knows that she can contact her daddy anytime and that he will be there for her. Whether or not there’s a conservatorship, Jamie will love Britney.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Cnn#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
Celebritiescloudnewsmag.com

Popstar Britney Spears Makes Shocking Revelation About Her Father

Popstar Britney Spears has made a shocking revelation about how her father drugged and exploited him. News Online reports that Popular Popstar, Britney Spears has made shocking revelations and allegations against her father and members of her team during a bombshell court testimony. ALSO: Primate Ayodele Reveals What Will Happen...
Los Angeles, CAimdb.com

Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Father Jamie and Says He "Loved the Control" Over Her

Britney Spears's private turmoil can no longer be ignored. During a remote court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star issued a rare public statement regarding the decades-long conservatorship that she says has controlled nearly every aspect of her life. Britney asked the judge to terminate the legal agreement, and per NBC News, who was present during the hearing, she described being "enslaved" by her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Britney testified, "Nothing has been done to this generation for doing wrong things, but my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f--king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so good. I'm told the...
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Britney Spears Says Her Dad, Jamie Spears, Should ‘Be in Jail’ — Here’s What He Did

After thirteen years she got caught up in a stereotype she never wanted, Britney Spears Finally spoke out against his father, Jamie Spears in court. In Los Angeles probate court on June 23, 2021, the 39-year-old pop star spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penney about her stereotype. In addition to seeking her freedom from her father, Spears believes Jamie should go to jail.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jamie Lynn Spears Disables Comments On Instagram After #FreeBritney Harassment

Britney Spears’ younger sister has remained silent about her older sibling’s shocking testimony Wednesday — and #FreeBritney supporters suppose it’s for dubious reasons. Jamie Lynn Spears disabled comments on her most recent Instagram posts. Her mother, Lynne Spears has done the same. Comments on both accounts can be viewed in...
MusicHuffingtonPost

5 Alarming Claims From Britney Spears' Testimony, Including Forced IUD Use

Pop music icon Britney Spears stunned the public with a series of revelations about the terms of her conservatorship on Wednesday, telling a judge overseeing the legal arrangement that it is “abusive” and has left her “traumatized.”. Spears, 39, spoke before Judge Brenda Penny after asking for the chance to...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Care If Britney Moves To Rainforest To Have 'Zillions Of Babies', Insists Singer's Conservatorship 'Doesn't Affect Me'

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally addressing Britney Spears' conservatorship for the first time after being accused of "abandoning" her big sister. The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star took to social media on Monday to shoot down reports she doesn't have Britney's back. Article continues below advertisement. Jamie insisted she "loves" and...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Wendy Williams Faces Fierce Backlash For Wishing 'Death To' Britney Spears' Father, Mother And Sister After Pop Star's Harrowing Testimony In Conservatorship Hearing

Though Wendy Williams usually means well, she always seems to take things a bit too far. The 56-year-old daytime television talk show host – along with the rest of the world – was left speechless this week after listening to Britney Spears' harrowing testimony in a hearing over her longstanding conservatorship, and Williams had bones to pick with the 39-year-old pop star's immediate family: father Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Has ‘No Idea’ When She’ll Perform Again: ‘I’m In a Transition’

New direction! Fans are curious about when they can expect to see Britney Spears take the stage again — but it seems like they shouldn’t hold their breath. The “Toxic” singer, 39, answered questions from her Instagram followers in a video posted on Thursday, June 17. “As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!! It’s time to answer more of your questions 🌸 💁🏼‍♀️🌹!!!!!!” she captioned the clip.
Celebritiesusagag.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Britney Spears’ Court Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her love for her older sister, Britney Spears, amid her messy conservatorship battle — details. Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ boyfriend reportedly helping ‘boost her confidence’ for upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is reportedly offering encouragement and support to the singer prior to her highly anticipated conservatorship hearing this week.According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge. “Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which...